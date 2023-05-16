Aging & Style
Police: hammer used in Grandview attack

Collins l. Milimu charged in Grandview attack
Collins l. Milimu charged in Grandview attack(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview, Missouri man has been charged with assault with a hammer of three people.

Collins I. Milimu, 37, faces three counts of first-degree domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Grandview Police officers were called to the 13000 block of Manchester late in the evening on May 14th and told that an injured victim arrived at the residence. Officers went to the defendant’s residence and observed him leaving. After officers forced entry into the residence, they found three victims, two of whom had life-threatening injuries. The victims had been hit with a hammer, two of them juveniles.

The defendant admitted to hitting three victims and stated that he needed a “sense of revenge.”

Prosecutors recommended the defendant be held without bond.

READ MORE: Four victims injured, suspect arrested in Sunday night Grandview assault

