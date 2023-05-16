Aging & Style
Park University releases housing insecurity catalog to help those in need

By Jiani Navarro
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Park University is stepping up, creating a catalog of resources to help people without a home or who are afraid of losing theirs.

In October of last year, Park University held a summit to discuss housing insecurity. They brainstormed ideas for how to solve the problem. Now, their idea has come to life. It’s a catalog with over 40 resources that the community can use for free.

“The original thing that got us interested was the Missouri General Assembly passing a statute making it a crime to sleep on state property without permission, which was aimed at the homeless,” said Greg Plumb.

Greg Plumb, a criminal justice professor at Park University, was among those who spearheaded the catalog. He said it first started with how they could help homeless individuals, but quickly expanded to helping those who are also housing insecure.

“We found out there were many, many agencies in the Northland that are working with housing insecurity,” said Plumb. “So, the Social Work Department and Criminal Justice worked together and created a booklet, which is now available online for free.”

In the catalog, you’ll find nearly 50 different agencies with their address, contact info, hours of operation and what they provide. That can range from free clothes and food, to health services and financial assistance.

Plumb said that, when they were putting the catalog together, several agencies didn’t know the others existed.

“This way, there this complete catalog they can see what each other is doing, they can contact each other and that will spread the word,” said Plumb. “So, they realize that there are others that are providing support for those with housing insecurities and they can share the burden.”

The university is hoping it will also be a great opportunity to focus on the insecurities that are plaguing Platte and Clay counties, not just bigger and more popular counties in the KC metro.

Plumb said that, although there are 49 agencies in the catalog right now, they will periodically update and add more.

To access the catalog click here.

