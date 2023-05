OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 16-year-old has been missing since Thursday, May 11. Isabel S. Traverso, also know as Miles, was last seen in Olathe, Kansas.

Traverso is a white female with brown hair and eyes. Traverso is about 100 pounds and five foot tall.

If you know any information, please call the Olathe, Kansas police department at 913-971-6363.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.