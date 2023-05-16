Aging & Style
Man sentenced in connection with Wichita woman’s death in Overland Park

Anthony Duane Smith.
Anthony Duane Smith.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced in connection with a Wichita woman’s death in Overland Park last year.

According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, Anthony Duane Smith has been sentenced to 51 months (4.25 years) in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

On March 24, Smith had pleaded guilty to the charge in connection with the death of Sharell Holloman.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, there was a shooting that happened around 6 a.m. in the 9700 block of W. 145th Terrace on March 20, 2022.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but ultimately passed away due to her injuries.

Overland Park police later identified her as Holloman and said she was from Wichita, Kansas.

At that time, they noted that a person of interest had been taken into custody.

