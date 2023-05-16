Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lego reveals 3,981-piece Batman Batcave shadow box set

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Holy Legos, Batman!

A Batcave - Shadow Box Lego set will hit the shelves on June 8.

The Lego Company said it will allow users to reconstruct the superhero’s headquarters, with the design taken from the 1992 film “Batman Returns.”

The Lego set contains 3,981 pieces and is made for adults.

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)

It has moveable parts, a Batmobile, and seven mini-figures of characters like the Penguin and Catwoman.

The company said it will cost about $400.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
‘We want to devote every resource we have’: Police search for leads after dead baby found
broken glass generic
Body identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee, police question teen driver
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Big Slick KC begins rollout of celebrity guests for 2023 charity weekend
FILE — A small Missouri community is mourning the loss of a 1-year-old girl fatally struck by a...
Fundraiser started for family of 1-year-old tragically struck by train

Latest News

President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden re-evaluating trip abroad adding urgency ahead to debt ceiling meeting at White House
Perrigo Company recalled Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible contamination.
Recalled Gerber baby formula sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Tesla lawyers want court to reconsider Musk tweet deemed ‘threat’ amid labor dispute
FILE - Solar panels work at the DTE O'Shea Solar Park in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022. The House...
Biden vetoes bid by Congress to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from SE Asia