KCTV5 Cares: Swim 1922

Jillian hears from Swim 1922 Committee Chair about the alarming numbers of death by drowning in the US. Sigma Gamma Rho’s goal is to strengthen USA Swimming’s commitment to diversity and inclusion by breaking down barriers, created by a lack of access and exposure, and expanding our footprint in the local community to increase swim participation and decrease drowning rates. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.