Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCTV5 Cares: Swim 1922

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jillian hears from Swim 1922 Committee Chair about the alarming numbers of death by drowning in the US. Sigma Gamma Rho’s goal is to strengthen USA Swimming’s commitment to diversity and inclusion by breaking down barriers, created by a lack of access and exposure, and expanding our footprint in the local community to increase swim participation and decrease drowning rates. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
‘We want to devote every resource we have’: Police search for leads after dead baby found
broken glass generic
Body identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee, police question teen driver
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Big Slick KC begins rollout of celebrity guests for 2023 charity weekend
FILE — A small Missouri community is mourning the loss of a 1-year-old girl fatally struck by a...
Fundraiser started for family of 1-year-old tragically struck by train

Latest News

Jillian hears from Swim 1922 Committee Chair about the alarming numbers of death by drowning in...
KCTV5 Cares: Swim 1922
Stamp out Hunger campaign
How to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ with mail carriers
Tyrea Pryor was shot and killed by Independence police on March 11, 2022. Police records show...
Tyrea Pryor’s relatives file lawsuit against Independence, 2 officers following fatal shooting
Jada Kimbrough.
KCPD locates 26-year-old woman last seen Thursday morning