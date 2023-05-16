Judge: Jackson Mahomes can contact certain witnesses, not others

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Jackson Mahomes, who is accused of assaulting a business owner and waiter at an Overland Park restaurant, will be able to contact certain witnesses but not others.

On Tuesday, his attorney asked for permission for Mahomes to speak with witnesses who he knows.

The judge ruled that he could have contact with three of the four witnesses, with the condition that they do not discuss this case.

The judge also ruled Mahomes could not have contact with one witness who has a relationship with one of the alleged victims.

Each of the witnesses appeared via Zoom. The judge ordered that KCTV5′s camera inside the courtroom not record the Zoom video of the witnesses. Because of that order, KCTV5 News is not naming the witnesses who asked the judge to allow them to have contact with Jackson Mahomes.

Mahomes could be seen leaving the courthouse later on Tuesday. He is charged with three felony counts of sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery.

According to an affidavit, the father of an employee of Aspen’s Restaurant & Lounge called police on Feb. 25 to report that Jackson Mahomes shoved his son when his son was trying to enter a staff-only office.

While police were investigating the battery, officers spoke to a woman who is an owner of the restaurant. She reported that, when Mahomes asked to speak with her in a restaurant office, he grabbed her by the throat and kissed her three separate times without consent. She told police Mahomes told her “not to tell anyone.” The woman reported Mahomes refused to leave until she gave him a hug which she “reluctantly did.”

Today, the judge ruled Mahomes could contact three witnesses but not a woman who was described as “Mahomes’ best friend” who has a relationship with one of the alleged victims.

Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens said: “There was already an attempt on the night in question by somebody in his camp -- not him, not the defendant -- to influence witnesses. I have serious concerns that will happen in this case.”

Mahomes’ Defense Attorney Brandan Davies said: “This charge stems out of something that happened in February. If there was some attempt of collusion, I think the genie is out of her bottle about that. These are just two adults who are friends. Mr. Mahomes is having a troubled time in his life with his case pending and he would like to be able to talk not about the case. I think a simple instruction of not talking about the case is appropriate.”

As they left the courthouse, Mahomes and his attorney did not comment.

Mahomes previously posted a $100,000 bond.

The judge said he could revisit the issue of whether Mahomes can contact the witness he denied contact with today.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

