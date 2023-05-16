IRS considers free tax filing

Aging & Style
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The U.S. government is considering its own free tax-filing system.

This week, the Internal Revenue Service is set to release a report on a feasibility study it conducted on the issue.

It looked at whether the IRS could create a service to prepare and submit taxes directly to the government at no cost.

The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction Act.

But it is facing backlash from business groups, who fear this would diminish companies like H&R Block and TurboTax.

Republicans also argue the plan would give even more power to the IRS against ordinary taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

