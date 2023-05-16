Aging & Style
‘Great day to be a Roo:’ UMKC exploring new on-campus arena

By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new basketball and volleyball arena could be coming to UMKC.

The Roos issued a request for proposals Monday that would turn a five-acre chunk of land on the west side of campus into a 5,000-seat arena.

The new facility would be on the corner of Brookside Boulevard and E. 51st Street, right next to an upcoming streetcar extension stop set to be operational in 2025.

“It’s an opportunity for us to bring a level of engagement that we haven’t had before, and a heightened level of recruiting that we haven’t had before,” said Dr. Brandon Martin, UMKC’s Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics. “It’s a great day to be a Roo.”

Right now, the school’s basketball and volleyball teams play their home games at the Swinney Center. It was built in 1941, and they share it with campus recreation.

“From an athletic standpoint, we need more spectator seating,” Martin said. “We need more locker room spaces for our student-athletes. We need administrative offices. We need a place for Kansas City’s only Division I college team, a place for Kansas City to call its own.”

The project is still in its early, exploratory stages. However, Martin said it could be a “game-changer” for the school.

“We’ve had four or five sellouts this past season for men’s basketball,” Martin said. “We’re really excited about that but we do have to be true to our goal of elevation and our goal toward trying build a fence around Kansas City, and recruit some of our best homegrown talent here. The way that we do that is with this Oak Street project.”

