FORECAST: Cool Tuesday night makes way for plenty of sunshine and warm temps for Wednesday

Clouds, mist and drizzle will eventually clear out tonight making for a cooler start to...
Clouds, mist and drizzle will eventually clear out tonight making for a cooler start to Wednesday.(kctv)
By Alena Lee
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Clouds, mist and drizzle will eventually clear out tonight making for a cooler start to Wednesday. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 50s to start before warming into the upper 70s close to 80 degrees by the afternoon. We’ll get to enjoy a brief break between our next round of rain which looks to mainly arrive on Friday. A cold front will swing through sparking scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to start before rain winds down later on in the afternoon and evening. After the front passes look for clouds to clear and temperatures to bottom out in the upper 40s and low 50s early Saturday. Overall the weekend looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday with close to 80 degrees by Sunday.

