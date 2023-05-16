Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Clear skies expected Tuesday, with some showers in the days ahead

A snapshot of this week's rollercoaster weather.
A snapshot of this week's rollercoaster weather.(KCTV 5)
By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Low pressure has finally broken down areas of high pressure from the southeast and the Ohio River Valley. This allows for the storm system to finally pull into the Tennessee River Valley and away from the Kansas City area. High pressure starts to set up behind the storm system, so clear skies are expected moving into the next 12 to 24 hours. That being said, we are still dealing with heavy cloud cover, and a few scattered showers this morning, but will break down that wet weather threat, moving into lunchtime. The clouds are expected to remain though with a few breaks, moving into the afternoon of sunshine.

Afternoon high temperatures will still remain below average featured in the lower 70s and upper 60s but by Wednesday, high pressure will be more of a dominant feature and provide more sunshine and an increase in temperature. Afternoon highs will reach back into the upper 70s and lower 80s and remain moving forward into Thursday. By this time frame, however, a new front and low-pressure system are expected to drop from the northwest and bring in scattered showers and storm activity. Currently, the wet weather threat doesn’t begin until late Thursday night. It is expected to continue on Friday morning. The severe weather threat doesn’t look as aggressive as yesterday. However, we do still expect some strong storm cells during this time frame. This is why we want you to be weather alert for the end of the work week. This will also usher in a cooling trend that will allow temperatures to back down into the lower 70s.

High pressure takes over for the weekend again and sunshine builds into the forecast. Temperatures will start off in the lower 70s for Saturday but will increase to the upper 70s on Sunday and then finally lower 80s are expected moving into next week with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
‘We want to devote every resource we have’: Police search for leads after dead baby found
broken glass generic
Body identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee, police question teen driver
FILE — A small Missouri community is mourning the loss of a 1-year-old girl fatally struck by a...
Fundraiser started for family of 1-year-old tragically struck by train
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Big Slick KC begins rollout of celebrity guests for 2023 charity weekend

Latest News

Expect temperatures in the mid-50s Tuesday morning, then a beautiful afternoon right at 70...
FORECAST: Light showers to linger into early Tuesday
Expect temperatures in the mid-50s Tuesday morning, then a beautiful afternoon right at 70...
FORECAST: Light showers to linger into early Tuesday
FORECAST: Monday brings scattered showers with a chance of storms
FILE — Rainfall totals are ranging between 1/4 of an inch to 1/2 of an inch on average with...
FORECAST: Monday brings scattered showers with a chance of storms