FORECAST: Clear skies expected Tuesday, with some showers in the days ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Low pressure has finally broken down areas of high pressure from the southeast and the Ohio River Valley. This allows for the storm system to finally pull into the Tennessee River Valley and away from the Kansas City area. High pressure starts to set up behind the storm system, so clear skies are expected moving into the next 12 to 24 hours. That being said, we are still dealing with heavy cloud cover, and a few scattered showers this morning, but will break down that wet weather threat, moving into lunchtime. The clouds are expected to remain though with a few breaks, moving into the afternoon of sunshine.

Afternoon high temperatures will still remain below average featured in the lower 70s and upper 60s but by Wednesday, high pressure will be more of a dominant feature and provide more sunshine and an increase in temperature. Afternoon highs will reach back into the upper 70s and lower 80s and remain moving forward into Thursday. By this time frame, however, a new front and low-pressure system are expected to drop from the northwest and bring in scattered showers and storm activity. Currently, the wet weather threat doesn’t begin until late Thursday night. It is expected to continue on Friday morning. The severe weather threat doesn’t look as aggressive as yesterday. However, we do still expect some strong storm cells during this time frame. This is why we want you to be weather alert for the end of the work week. This will also usher in a cooling trend that will allow temperatures to back down into the lower 70s.

High pressure takes over for the weekend again and sunshine builds into the forecast. Temperatures will start off in the lower 70s for Saturday but will increase to the upper 70s on Sunday and then finally lower 80s are expected moving into next week with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies.

