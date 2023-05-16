Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Egg prices are going down

FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.
FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scramble up an omelet because the price of eggs has gone way down.

Last week, Midwest large eggs were just 94 cents a dozen wholesale. That is down from a whopping $5.46 a dozen six months ago, according to an independent price reporting agency.

You’re likely paying more at your local grocery store because those are wholesale prices.

So what is behind that huge price swing?

Last year, deadly avian flu wiped out a significant number of hens, reducing supply.

On top of that, farmers were dealing with higher costs for feed and fuel.

Now supply is back on track, and demand has not outpaced it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
‘We want to devote every resource we have’: Police search for leads after dead baby found
broken glass generic
Body identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee, police question teen driver
FILE — A small Missouri community is mourning the loss of a 1-year-old girl fatally struck by a...
Fundraiser started for family of 1-year-old tragically struck by train
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Big Slick KC begins rollout of celebrity guests for 2023 charity weekend

Latest News

Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Jackson Mahomes scheduled to appear in court Tuesday
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal