Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline

Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.(Massachusetts State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The body of a missing 4-year-old boy was found on the shore of one of the Boston Harbor islands, state police in Massachusetts said Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said Mohamed Abou Fofana had been playing at a park on Castle Island on Sunday when he went missing.

Police began a search Sunday night that resumed Monday morning, and the body was found around midday. Police said the body would be transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an investigation would follow.

Mohamed was from South Boston and was playing with a relative who lost sight of him and then called 911.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
Missing 16-year-old, Lyric Crompton, found safe
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
‘We want to devote every resource we have’: Police search for leads after dead baby found
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
KCPD ended hours long standoff, armed suspect taken into custody
broken glass generic
Body identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee, police question teen driver

Latest News

A growing display of flowers and small gifts now sits near the train tracks where a young girl...
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Alex Gerstner stopped by the area to lay a teddy bear near where the baby’s body was found. She...
‘We want to devote every resource we have’: Police search for leads after dead baby found
Chris Dunn was convicted in a 1990 Saint Louis murder of teenager Ricco Rogers.
New hope for prisoner after 33 years, prosecutor asks court to dismiss murder conviction
The school’s basketball and volleyball teams currently play their home games at the Swinney...
‘Great day to be a Roo:’ UMKC exploring new on-campus arena
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear