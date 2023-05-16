Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

AG Bailey ends emergency rules restricting transgender healthcare

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey(ky3)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is ending his emergency rules restricting transgender health care.

In March, Bailey announced an emergency regulation against gender transition interventions for minors. Earlier this month, a St. Louis County judge temporarily blocked the rules from being enforced hours before they were set to take effect.

On Tuesday, Bailey told News 4 he was dropping the rules because the Missouri Legislature had passed restrictions on transgender health care for minors.

“The legislature has now passed a ban that exceeds the authority of the rule that we passed, so we will now be prepared to defend the statute in court,” said Bailey. “We were standing in the gap in healthcare to protect patients unless or until the General Assembly acted, and the General Assembly closed the gap by enacting a statute.”

One Missouri legislator said Bailey withdrew his emergency ruling for a different reason.

“Andrew Bailey grossly overstepped his legal authority, and everyone knows it. So, it isn’t surprising he withdrew his unconstitutional rule knowing another embarrassing court defeat was inevitable. Missourians deserve an attorney general worthy of the office, not one who persecutes innocent Missourians for political gain,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a statement.

‘Children can’t make these decisions’ Missouri Legislature passes bill banning trans-healthcare for minors

Last week, the Missouri House of Representatives officially sent two controversial bills related to transgender kids and young adults to Governor Mike Parson’s desk. One bill bans medical care for transgender minors under the age of 18. This includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and certain types of surgery. The other bill requires student-athletes to play on teams that coincide with their gender assigned at birth.

Both bills still need to be signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
‘We want to devote every resource we have’: Police search for leads after dead baby found
broken glass generic
Body identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee, police question teen driver
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Big Slick KC begins rollout of celebrity guests for 2023 charity weekend
FILE — A small Missouri community is mourning the loss of a 1-year-old girl fatally struck by a...
Fundraiser started for family of 1-year-old tragically struck by train

Latest News

Jackson Mahomes, who is accused of assaulting a business owner and waiter at an Overland Park...
Jackson Mahomes allowed to contact 3 witnesses in sexual battery case after bond motion hearing
Kim Gardner requests a new judge
Kim Gardner officially resigns as St. Louis Circuit Attorney
Clouds, mist and drizzle will eventually clear out tonight making for a cooler start to...
FORECAST: Cool Tuesday night makes way for plenty of sunshine and warm temps for Wednesday
Anthony Duane Smith.
Man sentenced in connection with Wichita woman’s death in Overland Park