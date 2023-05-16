Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

1-year-old dies months after being found unconscious in day care pool

A 1-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious in a day care's pool in October.
A 1-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious in a day care's pool in October.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child has died months after being found unconscious in a swimming pool at a Mississippi day care.

The Byram Police Department confirmed the victim died on April 28 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police Chief David Errington said the child had been on life support since October after he accidentally fell into a swimming pool at the Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare Center and Christian Academy.

WLBT reports the case is being taken to a grand jury Tuesday to determine whether criminal charges will be brought up in the matter.

A report from the Mississippi State Department of Health showed the day care failed to comply with numerous childcare regulations and was fined.

The child’s mother filed a lawsuit in November alleging the victim and other children were left outside unattended on the day of the accident.

The complaint states the child was able to access the swimming pool area through a fence, which did not have a secured barrier. The child then fell into the pool and was unable to crawl back out. He was reportedly missing for 10 minutes before he was found by Little Blessings employees.

Court documents also state the day care was locked at the time, meaning the children could not get back inside.

The Little Blessings day care remains closed.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old Harper was tragically killed after she was struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
‘We want to devote every resource we have’: Police search for leads after dead baby found
broken glass generic
Body identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee, police question teen driver
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Big Slick KC begins rollout of celebrity guests for 2023 charity weekend
FILE — A small Missouri community is mourning the loss of a 1-year-old girl fatally struck by a...
Fundraiser started for family of 1-year-old tragically struck by train

Latest News

President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden re-evaluating trip abroad adding urgency ahead to debt ceiling meeting at White House
Perrigo Company recalled Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible contamination.
Recalled Gerber baby formula sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Tesla lawyers want court to reconsider Musk tweet deemed ‘threat’ amid labor dispute
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
Lego reveals 3,981-piece Batman Batcave shadow box set
FILE - Solar panels work at the DTE O'Shea Solar Park in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022. The House...
Biden vetoes bid by Congress to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from SE Asia