Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks

The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs.(Source: Vice Media Group)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise.

Vice said Monday that it has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders — Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital — in exchange for $225 million in credit. Other parties will also be able to submit bids.

The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs — which was expected to impact more than 100 employees in the company’s 1,500-person workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand, making Vice News its only brand worldwide.

Monday’s filing comes amid a wave of media layoffs and closures — including job cuts at Gannett, NPR, the Washington Post and more over recent months. In April, BuzzFeed Inc. announced that its Pulitzer Prize winning digital media outlet BuzzFeed News was being shut down as part of a cost-cutting drive by its corporate parent.

Digital advertising has plummeted this year, cutting into the profitability of major tech companies from Google to Facebook.

Vice Media’s roots date back to 1994, with the launch of Vice’s original punk magazine in Montreal. Vice soon moved to New York and built itself into a global media company.

Over the years, Vice developed a reputation for in-your-face journalism that covered daring stories around the world. The media company’s assets also includes film and TV production, an in-house marketing agency, and brands such as Refinery 29 and Unbothered.

The media company has struggled to turn around profits in recent years. Amid its financial crunch, Vice secured $30 million in debt financing from Fortress Investment Group in February, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In 2017, Vice was valued at $5.7 billion. Now, however, most experts estimate the company is worth just a fraction of that, The New York Times reported earlier this month.

Vice co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said the sale process will strengthen the company and position it for long-term growth, “thereby safeguarding the kind of authentic journalism and content creation that makes VICE such a trusted brand for young people and such a valued partner to brands, agencies and platforms.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area
KCPD is searching for 16-year-old Lyric Crompton, last seen in the area of Bannister and Hardy...
16-year-old still missing, family concerned due to daily medical needs
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
KCPD ended hours long standoff, armed suspect taken into custody
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Cleveland police said the dump truck driver stopped at a stop sign at the railroad tracks and...
Fatal train accident involving 1-year-old in Hardin, Missouri

Latest News

FORECAST: Monday brings scattered showers with a chance of storms
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii
Four victims injured, suspect arrested in Sunday night Grandview assault
FILE — Rainfall totals are ranging between 1/4 of an inch to 1/2 of an inch on average with...
FORECAST: Monday brings scattered showers with a chance of storms