Show-Me 100 advance three-day passes remain available as big week of racing at Lucas Oil Speedway nears

As Lucas Oil Speedway heads into a scheduled off weekend, attention turns to the 31st annual Show-Me 100 Presented by the Missouri Division of Tourism coming up May 25-27.

Three-day reserved seat passes remain available for the crown jewel event featuring the nation’s premier dirt-track drivers on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA. First place on Saturday night for the 100-lap main event will pay $50,000.

Nutrien Ag Solutions will add to the fan experience of the Show-Me 100 by presenting a pre-race concert on May 27th from 5-5:45 p.m. featuring Nashville recording artist/songwriter Lee Newton. During pre-race ceremonies, Lucas Oil Speedway will honor the Veterans and Military as part of the Memorial Day Weekend as a nation.

Newton will also serve as Grand Marshal for the Show-Me 100. She is a three-time Josie Music Award winner and the Josie Music Vocalist of the Year in 2020.

Reserved seats for Lucas Oil Speedway’s signature event are on sale to the general public. The three-day passes are $115 and can be purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Each pass is for one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand.

Show-Me 100 general admission three-day tickets through Stubwire are $100 for adults, $91 seniors/military and $30 for youth. Those can be found at https://www.stubwire.com/event/31stannuallucasoilshowme100/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28138/

The Show-Me 100 kicks off on May 25th with the 10th annual Cowboy Classic, honoring the long-time MLRA Owner/Promoter Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, headlining the program. On May 26th it’s the Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson, in honor of longtime West Plains Motor Speedway owners Don and Billie Gibson who started the Show-Me 100 in 1991.

Results from the first two nights will help set the lineup for May 27th program and the 100-lap, $50,000-to-win main event. One of the highlights on the final night includes the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge non-qualifiers race where the winner can take either the $2,500 check or opt to give it back for a spot at the rear of the Show-Me 100 starting lineup.

The 24-car starting field of the Midwest Sheet Metal Challenge, sponsored by long-time racing supporters Chris and Jan Davis, pays $250 to start.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds also will be in action each night, also using programs Thursday and Friday to help set the feature lineup for Saturday’s $2,000-to-win, $200-to-start feature.

Chris Ferguson of Mt. Holly, N.C., is the defending champion of the Show-Me 100. Ferguson took over the lead on lap 88 of last year’s event and held off Ricky Thornton Jr. to claim the victory, with Tim McCreadie capturing third.

Show-Me 100 feature payout: 1, $50,000; 2, $20,000; 3, $10,000; 4, $9,000; 5, $8,000. 6, $7,000; 7, $6,000; 8, $5,000; 9, $4,500; 10, $4,000; 11, $3,500; 12, $3,250; 13, $3,000; 14, $2,750; 15, $2,500; 16, $2,400; 17, $2,350; 18, 2,325; 19, $2,300; 20, $2,250; 21, $2,200; 22, $2,150; 23, $2,100; 24, $2,050; 25, $2,000; 26, $2,000; 27, $2,000; 28, $2,000.

Daily admission ticket prices:

Thursday, May 25th

Adults (16 and up) - $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $70

3-Day Reserved Seat Ticket - $115

Pit Pass - $40

3-Day Pit Pass - $120

Friday, May 26th

Adults (16 and up) - $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $70

2-Day Reserved Seat Ticket - $85

Pit Pass - $40

2-Day Pit Pass - $85

Saturday, May 27th

Adults (16 and up) - $40

Seniors (62 and up)/Military - $37

Youth (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass - $90

Pit Pass $45

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and spectator gates at 5 on Thursday and Friday, with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05. On Saturday, pit gates open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4 with pre-race concert from 5-5:45 p.m., opening ceremonies at 6, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.