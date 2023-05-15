Aging & Style
Passing on the importance of self care

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
May is women’s health month which provides a great opportunity to reflect on your health goals from the past year while also setting new ones to help you be your best self. Dr. Rachel Hailey joins the show to talk about the importance of making you and your health a priority, and why you should encourage younger women to do the same. Sponsored by HCA Midwest.

