Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say

Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her daughter in Dallas, police said.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) – A mother was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her daughter in Dallas, police said.

According to Dallas police, the shooting that happened Saturday afternoon killed 39-year-old Ana Moreno and left three others injured.

Investigators determined that people in two vehicles unrelated to Moreno were shooting at one another. One of the stray bullets hit Moreno while she was passing by in her own vehicle.

Police determined Moreno was an innocent bystander.

Moreno and three male victims were all taken to local hospitals. Moreno died from her injuries, and the three men remain in critical condition, police said.

According to a GoFundMe page that is raising money for her funeral costs, Moreno was driving with her daughter to pick up her prom dress.

The page said Moreno leaves behind a son and two daughters.

Police said there are no suspects in custody related to this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or by email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area
KCPD is searching for 16-year-old Lyric Crompton, last seen in the area of Bannister and Hardy...
16-year-old still missing, family concerned due to daily medical needs
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
KCPD ended hours long standoff, armed suspect taken into custody
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Cleveland police said the dump truck driver stopped at a stop sign at the railroad tracks and...
Fatal train accident involving 1-year-old in Hardin, Missouri

Latest News

Baby names gaining popularity in the 21st century
A federal appeals court ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man to...
Qualified Immunity: State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Lawmaker says his staff was attacked with a bat
Officers shot a hostage to stop a suspected killer. Qualified immunity shielded them from liability.
FILE - Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer...
Biden chooses cancer expert to lead National Institutes of Health