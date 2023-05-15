Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mexico says renewed Texas truck inspections at border delaying freight shipments

FILE - The United States is a huge importer of Mexican-grown produce.
FILE - The United States is a huge importer of Mexican-grown produce.(Matt H. Wade / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government said Monday that renewed Texas truck inspections at the Brownsville-Matamoros crossings have caused delays as long as 27 hours for freight shipments crossing the border.

Mexico’s Economy Department called on Texas to stop the stepped-up inspections, which began May 8, and said Mexico will take up the issue in Trade Facilitation Committee of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

The dispute echoes a similar move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022 that caused massive traffic backups along the border. Abbott has claimed such inspections are meant to stop the smuggling of migrants and drugs, but in 2022 inspectors didn’t report finding any, though they did spot some safety issues.

Mexico’s position is that drugs and migrant smuggling is an issue for federal law enforcement, not states.

Abbott has often sought to gain publicity with high-profile anti-immigration measures.

“The imposition of these inspections is creating millions in losses for both Mexican and U.S. firms,” the Economy Department said in a statement, adding the delays “mainly affect perishable goods.”

The United States is a huge importer of Mexican-grown produce.

“In the end, U.S. consumers will be the ones who pay the price for these policies,” the department said.

The department said it would take the case to the trade facilitation committee “in the coming days.” The USMCA requires member countries to provide clear, quick and honest customs and border inspections.

In 2022, Abbott repealed the heightened inspections after a week of intensifying backlash and fears of deepening economic losses. Abbott fully lifted the inspections after reaching agreements with neighboring Mexican states that he said outline new commitments to border security.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
Missing 16-year-old, Lyric Crompton, found safe
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
KCPD ended hours long standoff, armed suspect taken into custody
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
‘We want to devote every resource we have’: Police search for leads after dead baby found
broken glass generic
Body identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee, police question teen driver

Latest News

Chris Dunn was convicted in a 1990 Saint Louis murder of teenager Ricco Rogers.
New hope for prisoner after 33 years, prosecutor asks court to dismiss murder conviction
Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta.
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid wages
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of...
Debt ceiling: McCarthy says ‘no progress’ ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden
At least three are dead with two officers among the nine injured in a New Mexico mass shooting.
At least 3 killed, others wounded in New Mexico shooting, police say
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office