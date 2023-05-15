Baseball umpire arrested after assaulting Camden County deputy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was made to Camden County Sheriff’s department, involving a parent and an umpire.

Saturday evening, deputies arrived and spoke with a witness that claimed an umpire, Neal Sidebottom, 56, shoved her out of his way during a disagreement.

At that time during the incident, Sidebottom refused to identify himself, while the deputy was attempting to get a statement. Sidebottom then attempted to walk away from the deputy while he was still conducting his investigation.

Witnesses say that when the deputy stopped Sidebottom from walking away, he turned on the deputy and took him to the ground. According to the press release, witnesses described it as a choke hold.

After a struggle, and with assistance from several spectators, the deputy was able to take Sidebottom into custody. The deputy was later transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries received during the struggle with Sidebottom.

Sidebottom was arrested and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.

Sidebottom has been charged with the Class A Felony of 1st Degree Assault Special Victim with Serious Physical Injury and the Class A Misdemeanor of Resisting Arrest. He is being held on a $100,000 surety bond.

Camden County Sheriff’s Department says that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.