KCPD in a standoff with an armed suspect of interest of an aggravated assault call

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is in a standoff with an armed suspect of interest of an aggravated assault nearby Ford avenue in KCMO. Police advise that the area is not safe and for residents not to go near the area.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were initially called to a residence on Ford Ave on a disturbance involving a domestic violence assault.

According to a police report, an adult male and female contacted police outside the residence and advised they had gotten into a physical altercation inside the residence with another adult male.

The female advised the male suspect assaulted her physically and threatened her with a gun.

Both victims exited the residence and called for police. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect inside and get him to come out and he refused.

KCPD says after many attempts to get him to come out, officers deescalated and backed away, surrounding the house to prevent escape and to protect surrounding residents.

Officers called for an Operation 100/police standoff to bring tactical officers as well as negotiators to the scene to bring a peaceful resolution.

Efforts have been underway since then to get the suspect to come out and talk with officers so they can continue their investigation.

At this time it is believed the suspect is the only person inside the house.

Stay with KCTV5 as we will bring you the latest updates.

