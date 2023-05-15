Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train

By Nathan Vickers
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN, Mo. (KCTV) - A growing display of flowers and small gifts now sits near the train tracks where a young girl was killed Saturday.

The child, just a few weeks from turning 2 years old, was hit by a train. Her parents, Daylea and Hunter, told KCTV5 her name was Harper.

They described her as a vibrant, energetic child with a beaming smile.

“Harper was a happy baby,” Daylea said. “She loved everybody.

The memorial included bouquets and some of Harper’s favorite toys. One person left a Happy Meal, Harper’s favorite.

“Our little girl is up there smiling at us, every heart she touched,” Hunter said. “She had a smile for everybody.”

Hunter and Daylea asked KCTV5 to withhold their last names and blur their faces, concerned about a number of threatening social media comments and posts questioning what happened to Harper. The incident is still under investigation, and the family did not wish to share the details of the incident.

“Harper was very adventurous. She never wanted to do anything alone. She never wanted help. I don’t blame anyone,” Daylea said, adding that she was praying for the train’s operator.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said he and other first responders who were at the scene on Saturday were deeply impacted by the loss. He also said he hopes the county, city and railroad can find a way to add a fence along the railroad tracks in Hardin and other communities near the train routes.

“We live in an age where everybody wants to know everything,” Childers said. “But sometimes accidents happen, incidents happen and we have to respect people’s privacy.”

Harper’s parents said support from the Hardin community had been strong. In addition to the memorial near the tracks, an online fundraiser had generated more than $15,000 in donations to help with burial costs.

“Hardin has been very supportive. People have reached out. Family and friends have been able to check on us,” Daylea said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
Missing 16-year-old, Lyric Crompton, found safe
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
‘We want to devote every resource we have’: Police search for leads after dead baby found
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
KCPD ended hours long standoff, armed suspect taken into custody
broken glass generic
Body identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee, police question teen driver

Latest News

A growing display of flowers and small gifts now sits near the train tracks where a young girl...
In Hardin, support grows for family of young girl struck by train
Alex Gerstner stopped by the area to lay a teddy bear near where the baby’s body was found. She...
‘We want to devote every resource we have’: Police search for leads after dead baby found
Chris Dunn was convicted in a 1990 Saint Louis murder of teenager Ricco Rogers.
New hope for prisoner after 33 years, prosecutor asks court to dismiss murder conviction
The school’s basketball and volleyball teams currently play their home games at the Swinney...
‘Great day to be a Roo:’ UMKC exploring new on-campus arena
The school’s basketball and volleyball teams currently play their home games at the Swinney...
‘Great day to be a Roo:’ UMKC exploring new on-campus arena