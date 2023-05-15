Four victims injured, suspect arrested in Sunday night Grandview assault

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Police stated one person was taken into custody after an assault report Sunday night that left four victims injured.

At 10:24 p.m. Sunday, Grandview Police responded to a cutting call near Manchester Avenue and Highgrove Road.

Officers stated they found the suspect was found at the residence, who ran off but was taken into custody shortly after.

Police stated they heard cries for help and entered the house. They saw two adults with severe injuries and a young child with minor injuries. Two sleeping children were also at the home.

Officers also identified a teen that had a severe injury that was transported from a neighboring residence.

The suspect has injuries from the assault and was treated at a local hospital and released back into police custody.

