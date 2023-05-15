Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Four victims injured, suspect arrested in Sunday night Grandview assault

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Police stated one person was taken into custody after an assault report Sunday night that left four victims injured.

At 10:24 p.m. Sunday, Grandview Police responded to a cutting call near Manchester Avenue and Highgrove Road.

Officers stated they found the suspect was found at the residence, who ran off but was taken into custody shortly after.

Police stated they heard cries for help and entered the house. They saw two adults with severe injuries and a young child with minor injuries. Two sleeping children were also at the home.

Officers also identified a teen that had a severe injury that was transported from a neighboring residence.

The suspect has injuries from the assault and was treated at a local hospital and released back into police custody.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area
KCPD is searching for 16-year-old Lyric Crompton, last seen in the area of Bannister and Hardy...
16-year-old still missing, family concerned due to daily medical needs
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
KCPD ended hours long standoff, armed suspect taken into custody
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Cleveland police said the dump truck driver stopped at a stop sign at the railroad tracks and...
Fatal train accident involving 1-year-old in Hardin, Missouri

Latest News

Four victims injured, suspect arrested in Sunday night Grandview assault
FILE — Rainfall totals are ranging between 1/4 of an inch to 1/2 of an inch on average with...
FORECAST: Monday brings scattered showers with a chance of storms
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
KCMO Police Desperately Search For Leads After Dead Baby Found
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
KCMO Police Desperately Search For Leads After Dead Baby Found