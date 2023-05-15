Fundraiser started for family of 1-year-old tragically struck by train

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A heartbreaking incident Saturday morning resulted in the loss of life for a Missouri toddler.

A 1-year-old girl died after being struck by a train in Hardin, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated the child was stationary on railroad tracks near Elm Street when the incident occurred.

A GoFundMe has been established to help with funeral costs for the child.

