FORECAST: Monday brings scattered showers with a chance of storms

By Greg Bennett
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Throughout the weekend, an area of low pressure had developed and transitioned from the central plains into the Missouri River Valley.

High pressure begins to build throughout the Ohio River Valley, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Pacific Northwest, which is halted major movement from this low-pressure system today.

This means an all-day affair of on-and-off shower activity and a few weak thunderstorms are plausible. Rainfall totals are ranging between 1/4 of an inch to 1/2 of an inch on average with local areas nearing 3/4 of an inch.

Severe weather is not necessarily our threat today; localized flooding is a major concern. Do take caution on any commuting today on major highways and surface streets, and make sure that the kiddos have umbrellas for the final days of school.

Afternoon high temperatures are going to feel more like we’re back in March. The lower 60s and middle 60s will be common, but a quick rebound on Tuesday afternoon is expected as high temperatures increase back to the lower 70s and finally lower 80s by Wednesday as we get into high pressure in sunny skies.

We have another round of wet weather as a new approaching storm system from the west develops and ushers in scattered showers and thunderstorms. The more aggressive, wet weather is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, with the potential of severe weather.

As we get closer to the end of the week, we will hold in on the severe weather threat, but please stay weather alert for Thursday and Friday. Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies take over after that through the weekend and into next week with temperatures hovering in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

