FORECAST: Light showers to linger into early Tuesday

A rainy Monday helped reset temperatures back to a spring feel. Most of us were in the upper 50s or 60s during the afternoon. We will keep a few spotty showers around the region into the overnight hours. Do not expect to add much more to your rain totals. Once we wake up Tuesday morning, we can expect some patchy drizzle or a few more light showers before this disturbance moves off to the east. Expect temperatures in the mid-50s in the morning, then a beautiful afternoon right at 70 degrees. Sunshine and slightly warmer air both work back in for the middle of the week, as highs jump right back to 80 degrees for Wednesday. It should be a great stretch of weather ahead! It will be a bit muggy Thursday, as moisture returns to the region. A cold front will slide through late Thursday into early Friday, so a few storms could fire up. The ingredients are not the best for severe weather, as of right now, but we will keep an eye on it. The weekend looks beautiful, with temperatures in the mid-70s and rather quiet conditions.

