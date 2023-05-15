Aging & Style
Carter Broadcast Group brings new R&B radio station to KC

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Carter Broadcast Group (CBG) announced on Monday the launch of a new R&B radio station in Kansas City called RNB 106.9 FM (K295CH).

The popular broadcast group also announced that listeners can tune in to hear the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings.

According to the press release, RNB 106.9 FM will feature artists such as Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic, Jodeci, Jill Scott, Michael Jackson and SWV.

The debut of the all-new, RNB 106.9 FM, is very significant to the history of the Carter Broadcast Group. Today marks our 73rd anniversary of launching our first station, KPRS-AM, in Kansas City, Missouri. This strategic launch enhances our connection with the Kansas City community and allows us to super serve R&B music fans.

CBG President, Michael Carter

The new radio station will join along side the CBG family of stations with Hot 103 Jamz (KPRS-FM) and Gospel 1590 AM/106.1 FM (KPRT-AM/K291CN).

RNB 106.9 FM strengthens our position in the Kansas City market. It’s an opportunity for CBG to serve an upper demographic audience who has a passion for great R&B music

President of Gray Communications, Tony Gray

Listeners can tune in to RNB 106.9 FM (K295CH) or 103.3 HD2 (KPRS-HD2) in Kansas City on air, as well as nationwide on the RNB 106.9 mobile app, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Echo, Google Home and www.rnb1069.com.

