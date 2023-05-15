Body identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee, police question teen driver

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Shawnee police department have taken a 17-year-old into custody upon review of Sunday evening’s deadly crash.

71-year-old Leland R. Scott has been identified as the deceased driver from the multi-vehicle crash.

At 4:31 p.m., Shawnee Police Department responded to an injury report at Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered multiple vehicles were involved and began first aid procedures for some of the occupants.

Scott was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The 69-year-old passenger of that vehicle was transported to an area hospital and has remained there in critical condition. The other drivers were uninjured.

The intersection remains closed at this time. The crash is being investigated by the Shawnee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Additional information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.