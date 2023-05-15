Big Slick KC begins rollout of celebrity guests for 2023 charity weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You already know the hosts of Big Slick KC. Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle are the longtime Kansas City celebrities, and SNL star Heidi Gardner will join them as the sixth host of the event.

The Big Slick fundraiser for Children’s Mercy began its rollout of celebrities who will join them June 2-3 for a weekend of entertainment and, of course, softball.

Monday’s announcements included:

Sean Evans, host of the YouTube show “Hot Ones,” will return to Kansas City after making his debut at the event last year.

CMA and Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Darius Rucker will make his first appearance at the charity event.

Comedian and actress Aisling Bea will make a return to Big Slick KC after attending for the first time last year. Among Bea’s credits are ‘This Way Up,” when she starred with Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself” and “Finding Joy.”

Comedian and actor Tim Heidecker, recognized for the “Tim and Eric Awesome Show” and even roles in “Bridesmaids” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” will make his debut.

Actor Kevin Rahm, known for roles on “Desperate Housewives” and “Mad Men” among others, will return for the charity weekend events, as well.

