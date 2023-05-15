1 person left dead after multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee Mission

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - One person died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Shawnee Mission on Sunday evening.

At 4:31 p.m., Shawnee Police Department responded to an injury report at Blackfish parkway and Lackman road.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered multiple vehicles were involved and began first aid procedures to some of the occupants.

A driver of one of the involved vehicles sustained fatal injuries and the passenger of that vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The other drivers were uninjured.

The intersection remains closed as this time. The crash is being investigated by the Shawnee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Additional information will be provided when available.

