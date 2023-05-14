Aging & Style
One injured after a plane crash at the Gardener Municipal Airport

A pilot was injured Saturday afternoon at the Gardener Municipal Airport at 3:42 p.m.
A pilot was injured Saturday afternoon at the Gardener Municipal Airport at 3:42 p.m.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan . (KCTV) - A pilot was injured Saturday afternoon at the Gardener Municipal Airport at 3:42 p.m.

The pilot has been hospitalized however, the pilots condition is unknown.

Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that there was another occupant in the plane along with the pilot. Both suffered injuries but the passenger’s injuries were minor.

Kansas Highway Patrol says this is still an active scene and working to try to figure out what led to the crash.

Stay with KCTV5 for the latest updates.

