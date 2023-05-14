Aging & Style
KC youths show off martial arts skills at KCPD athletic league

By Jiani Navarro
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A handful of Kanas City youth were able to show off their martial arts skills at KCMO’s police athletic league.

It’s all in part of KCPD’s and the Kansas City DEA’s effort to help kids in Kansas City avoid the violence and drugs on the street.

Kids were able to learn from coaches and trainers with Lowkick Camp over the school year, for free.

Coach Bryan Carroll says its more than just about learning how to punch and kick, its about learning life lessons.

“The biggest things is not giving up, there were days where I taught them techniques and they weren’t getting it the first time, second time and they got so frustrated. I said that’s going to be life guys there’s going to be times where you’re going to try something the first time, second time and it may not work but hard work and dedication and persevering through anything in life.”

Coach Bryan Carroll

But to student, Isabel Rivera, it is a great experience.

“I enjoy it very much, and I’m very blessed to have it.”

Isabel Rivera

At the end of the showcase, each student received a white belt, a certificate from their coach and plenty of cheers from their families.

