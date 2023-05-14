House fire in Overland Park leaves behind serious fire and smoke damage

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
May. 14, 2023
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Crews from Overland Park were called to a house fire in the 5000 block of Lowell Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

First units on the scene reported smoke showing from a two-story, single family home. Everyone was reported to be out safely and no injuries are reported.

Additional crews searched the home to be sure everyone was out safe. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack on a garage fire that had spread to the attic.

Overland Park Fire Department says it took crews 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The home suffered significant fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Red Cross is being called to assist the occupant with lodging.

