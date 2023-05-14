FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms develop on Mother’s Day, cold front follows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and motherly figures out there! It will be another warm and rather muggy start to Saturday, with afternoon highs once again in the lower 80s. Expect dry conditions early to give way to widely scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. We do have a Weather Alert in place for the potential for a few downpours and embedded storms. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk in place for those along I-70 on the Missouri side. Not expecting widespread severe weather, but an isolated cell could pulse up to low end severe levels. No need to cancel any plans, but any outdoor evening plans should be monitored. This area of scattered showers and a few storms will continue to pulse up overnight and into Monday morning. Your morning commute could be a bit damp. As a cold front pushes through, expect much cooler air by Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. This will be a nice little break. We return to the 70s and lower 80s for the middle to end of the week. Another system could come through Wednesday and Thursday, so we will monitor trends for a few more showers and storms.

