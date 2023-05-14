FORECAST: Rain will become more widespread and heavy at times overnight into the first half of Monday

We have weather alert for the rest of Mother’s Day with scattered showers and thunderstorms that will continue to slowly move through the area this evening. A few thunderstorms earlier in the day have already produced two to three inches of rainfall which prompted flash flood warnings to be issued. As we head through the rest of the evening rain will become more widespread and could get heavy at times. Severe weather is not expected, but more localized flooding is possible.

Steady rain is expected for at least the first half of Monday before we finally dry out heading into Tuesday. It will also be much cooler as we begin the work week. Temperatures on Monday may briefly dip into the low 60s by daybreak before trying to recover into the middle 60s by the afternoon. The cold front responsible for this rain and cooler air finally exits the area Monday night. That will allow us to dry out and temperatures to fall into the low to mid 50s by daybreak Tuesday. By midweek we’ll see highs return to 80 degrees briefly before our next cold front arrives. This front will bring a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, but the more noticeable change will be coming from the cooler and drier air mass that arrives as we head into the weekend.

