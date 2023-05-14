Aging & Style
FORECAST: Back in the 80′s on Mother’s Day, scattered showers and storms during the evening

By Alena Lee
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The rest of the weekend will continue to feature a summer-like feel as highs return to the 80s by the afternoon on Sunday. Mother’s Day should have quiet weather to start before showers and storms become scattered across the area. Severe weather is not expected but a strong storm could bring gusty wind and small hail. Any storm that forms will also bring the threat of heavy rainfall which might washout any plans you had outdoors. Off and on showers will continue into the evening on Sunday with more rain possible on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

