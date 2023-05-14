Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘Click It or Ticket’ grows in Kansas as Ottawa joins in during the week long campaign

Monday, May 22 to Sunday, June 4, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will...
Monday, May 22 to Sunday, June 4, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will conduct the 2023 national ‘Click It or Ticket’ seat belt enforcement campaign.(Seat Belt Solutions)
By Melonne McBride
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Kan. (KCTV) - Monday, May 22 to Sunday, June 4, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will conduct the 2023 national ‘Click It or Ticket’ seat belt enforcement campaign.

The Ottawa Police Department announced on Sunday that they will join other law enforcement agencies throughout the State of Kansas in the campaign. The ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign focuses on safety education, strong laws, and law enforcement support to save lives.

Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save lives in a crash, no matter the make of the vehicle. Ottawa Police Department says that not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to your children and teens who, in turn, will think it is safe to not buckle up.

It is our hope that this enforcement campaign and other enforcement campaigns the Ottawa Police Department participates in drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when an unbelted driver or passengers are involved in traffic crashes.

Ottawa Police Department

During the ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, Ottawa PD says that you can expect officers to vigorously enforce safety violations, the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act.

These statutes require that all vehicle occupants are appropriately restrained.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill to ban holding cell phone while driving
New cell phone restrictions while driving pass Missouri legislature
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Cleveland police said the dump truck driver stopped at a stop sign at the railroad tracks and...
Fatal train accident involving 1-year-old in Hardin, Missouri
In 2021, more than 600 Kansans died due to illicit fentanyl. Cooper Davis was one of them.
Local mother reacts after Kansas governor decriminalizes fentanyl test strips
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
1 teen left dead after overnight shooting in Lee’s Summit

Latest News

Crews from Overland Park were called to a house fire in the 5000 block of Lowell Street shortly...
House fire in Overland Park leaves behind serious fire and smoke damage
Mother’s Day is extra special at the Kansas City Zoo due to the newborn, critically endangered,...
KC Zoo celebrates Mother’s Day with a new addition to the Orangutan family
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area
Lower 80s and scattered showers and storms.
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms develop on Mother’s Day, cold front follows