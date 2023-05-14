‘Click It or Ticket’ grows in Kansas as Ottawa joins in during the week long campaign

FRANKLIN, Kan. (KCTV) - Monday, May 22 to Sunday, June 4, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will conduct the 2023 national ‘Click It or Ticket’ seat belt enforcement campaign.

The Ottawa Police Department announced on Sunday that they will join other law enforcement agencies throughout the State of Kansas in the campaign. The ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign focuses on safety education, strong laws, and law enforcement support to save lives.

Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save lives in a crash, no matter the make of the vehicle. Ottawa Police Department says that not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to your children and teens who, in turn, will think it is safe to not buckle up.

It is our hope that this enforcement campaign and other enforcement campaigns the Ottawa Police Department participates in drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when an unbelted driver or passengers are involved in traffic crashes.

During the ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, Ottawa PD says that you can expect officers to vigorously enforce safety violations, the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act.

These statutes require that all vehicle occupants are appropriately restrained.

