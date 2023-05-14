Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Body of a deceased baby found in wooded Kansas City area

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 7:45 p.m. KCPD was dispatched to a wooded area near 41st and Pittman Rd on a report of a dead body.

The caller had been in the woods and located what they believed to be a dead body. Officers determined the body to be a deceased baby. Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the scene for investigation.

KCPD says that this is a death investigation at this time. A full host of investigators and detectives processed the scene and gathered evidence so they can proceed in any manner necessary depending on the final results of the Medical Examiner’s determination.

Detectives will work closely in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s officer to answer many questions.

Details such as age or gender are not known and have not been disclosed. The Medical Examiner will make a final determination of cause and manner of death.

Investigators know someone has pertinent information in this case that they need to bring justice for this baby. They are asking for anyone who knows anything to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill to ban holding cell phone while driving
New cell phone restrictions while driving pass Missouri legislature
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Cleveland police said the dump truck driver stopped at a stop sign at the railroad tracks and...
Fatal train accident involving 1-year-old in Hardin, Missouri
In 2021, more than 600 Kansans died due to illicit fentanyl. Cooper Davis was one of them.
Local mother reacts after Kansas governor decriminalizes fentanyl test strips
Kansas City police have identified a juvenile as a person of interest in a homicide after a...
Staff, students remember teacher and anti-violence advocate killed in KCMO

Latest News

Lower 80s and scattered showers and storms.
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms develop on Mother’s Day, cold front follows
Looking at highs in the lower 80s.
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms develop on Mother’s Day, cold front follows
A handful of Kanas City youth were able to show off their martial arts skills at KCMO’s police...
KC youths show off martial arts skills at KCPD athletic league
A handful of Kanas City youth were able to show off their martial arts skills at KCMO’s police...
Punching out crime and violence