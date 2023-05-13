Staff, students remember teacher and anti-violence advocate killed in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified a juvenile as a person of interest in a homicide after a teacher, who was an anti-violence advocate, was killed.

Jamie Craig was an Enough is Enough sponsor, Youth Court sponsor and Wyandotte County High School teacher. The Enough is Enough program encouraged students and community members to work together to end the cycle of violence.

During a grant funding award ceremony Thursday, students and staff remembered Craig and her anti-violence advocacy efforts.

“My teacher, Ms. Craig, she was really passionate about us having a space where we could hold our peer mediations,” student Jada Harris said.

The Kansas City Royals recognized the students’ hard work to receive grant funding for a program that Craig supported and cared for before her death.

“I wish Ms. Craig could be here to share with us,” Harris said. “We can make this room in her honor. It would be something she loved. This could help students a lot. They can come and solve their problems.”

On Saturday, April 29, police in KCMO were called to complete a welfare check at Craig’s apartment near Missouri and Woodland avenues. Officers found Craig unresponsive from apparent trauma.

A KCPD spokesperson said detectives identified a juvenile as a person of interest in the investigation.

“The case is being reviewed by juvenile prosecutors for a determination of applicable charges at this time,” the spokesperson said.

