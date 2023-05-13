Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Paramedics help save newborn kittens that couldn’t move or breathe after birth

Pittsburgh paramedics say they were able to save six kittens that were brought to them for help...
Pittsburgh paramedics say they were able to save six kittens that were brought to them for help after being born.(Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - First responders in Pennsylvania say they were able to save a half-dozen kittens that were brought to them for help.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said its team helped six newborn cats that were in distress on Tuesday.

Paramedics said a woman came to their medic station with a box of kittens that were rolled into a ball. They had their umbilical cords wrapped around their necks, unable to move or breathe.

According to the team, two of the kittens had the placenta covering the airways.

The crew said they were able to grab the necessary equipment to cut the cords and help all of the kittens get back to breathing.

First responders said they were greeted with a “meow” from the group as a thank you after the procedure.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

watches
FORECAST: Tornado Watch issued for counties northwest of downtown KC
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Zambezi Zinger
Worlds of Fun announces opening date for new edition of Zambezi Zinger
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCPD locates missing teen mother and baby

Latest News

The owner of CMJ Lawn and Landscaping said the NFL crews in Kansas City were careful to...
Landscaping crews race against weather to restore Liberty Memorial’s lawn
Mayor of Kansas City weighs in, proposes landfill ban
Mayor of Kansas City weighs in, proposes landfill ban
Sue Masoner gets a prescription delivered by mail, but her issue has been that her mail-order...
Kansas City woman wonders who is signing for her medication deliveries
Chances are you know someone with breast cancer or someone affected by it. Breast cancer is the...
New guidelines suggest breast cancer screenings start at 40
In 2021, more than 600 Kansans died due to illicit fentanyl. Cooper Davis was one of them.
Local mother reacts after Kansas governor decriminalizes fentanyl test strips