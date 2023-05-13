Longtime umpire Don Denkinger dies at age of 86

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It may have been the worst call of his career, but it helped the Royals survive Game 6 of the 1985 World Series!

We’ve just learned that longtime umpire Don Denkinger has died.

It’s not totally his fault the St. Louis Cardinals lost that series; they unraveled after the bad call.

Denkinger was 86 years old.

CBS Sports reported that no cause of death has been provided yet.

“Denkinger umpired 3,824 regular season MLB games, with his last full season coming in 1993, before retiring in 1998,” CBS Sports wrote.

