FORECAST: Summer feel this weekend, more scattered storm chances

By Warren Sears
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The summer feel sticks around for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures already on Saturday are starting on a warm note and will make a run at the mid 80s by the afternoon. Expect a mostly dry and rather muggy Saturday, but a random shower or storm could be squeezed out of the atmosphere into the evening. Winds will mainly be out of the southwest from 5-15 mph. Staying warm out there Saturday night with lows only in the lower 60s. Our Mother’s Day forecast is looking pretty solid, with lower 80s on the table by Sunday afternoon. It will be pretty humid again. We do have our next Weather Alert on Sunday afternoon/evening. Watching the chance for a complex of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms embedded. Severe weather is not on the table as of now. A stronger cold front comes through late Sunday, helping drop us to the 50s Monday morning. Expect a little break from the heat Monday afternoon with lower 70s for highs. We eventually warm back to the 80s later in the week.

