Fatal train accident involving 1-year-old in Hardin, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 1-year-old girl died after being struck by a train at 8:48 a.m., Saturday morning in Hardin, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the child was stationary on railroad tracks near Elm Street when the incident occurred.

No further details of the crash were available.

Ray County Sherriff’s department made a statement, asking for prayers for all those affected and to respect their privacy.

