Family Tree Nursery sees uptick in business for Mother’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a busy time of the year at Family Tree Nursery in Overland Park, Kansas.

“Leading up to Mother’s Day, the two weeks before, and the week of Mother’s Day is the peak of our entire season,” said Jonah Nelson, co-owner and manager of Family Tree Nursery.

Nelson said it’s great timing because Kansas City’s permanent frost-free date is May 10.

“It coincides, oftentimes, right around Mother’s Day,” Nelson added. “In all of us gardener’s minds, this is the time that we should be planting things like tomatoes and peppers in our vegetable gardens. But also, equally important are the flowers around our front porches, our decks.”

The flowers are growing and are in ready condition for this season.

As the business sees an uptick in traffic, they’re bringing in extra help.

“We have full-time staff, and we also have seasonal staff,” said Nelson. “The seasonal staff is a huge help this time of the year because we have such an influx in product and customers. It really takes everybody. It’s a team sport and it takes everybody to really make it happen.”

One of the businesses’ top plants is the geranium. It’s iconic around Mother’s Day, as they’re in perfect bloom.

