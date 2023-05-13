Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Family Tree Nursery sees uptick in business for Mother’s Day

By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a busy time of the year at Family Tree Nursery in Overland Park, Kansas.

“Leading up to Mother’s Day, the two weeks before, and the week of Mother’s Day is the peak of our entire season,” said Jonah Nelson, co-owner and manager of Family Tree Nursery.

Nelson said it’s great timing because Kansas City’s permanent frost-free date is May 10.

“It coincides, oftentimes, right around Mother’s Day,” Nelson added. “In all of us gardener’s minds, this is the time that we should be planting things like tomatoes and peppers in our vegetable gardens. But also, equally important are the flowers around our front porches, our decks.”

The flowers are growing and are in ready condition for this season.

As the business sees an uptick in traffic, they’re bringing in extra help.

“We have full-time staff, and we also have seasonal staff,” said Nelson. “The seasonal staff is a huge help this time of the year because we have such an influx in product and customers. It really takes everybody. It’s a team sport and it takes everybody to really make it happen.”

One of the businesses’ top plants is the geranium. It’s iconic around Mother’s Day, as they’re in perfect bloom.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

watches
FORECAST: Storms to wind down by sunrise Saturday
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
Zambezi Zinger
Worlds of Fun announces opening date for new edition of Zambezi Zinger
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCPD locates missing teen mother and baby

Latest News

The Center High School rocketry team bested hundreds of others to compete in the American...
Center High School students score big with launch of rocketry team
The owner of CMJ Lawn and Landscaping said the NFL crews in Kansas City were careful to...
Landscaping crews race against weather to restore Liberty Memorial’s lawn
Mayor of Kansas City weighs in, proposes landfill ban
Mayor of Kansas City weighs in, proposes landfill ban
Sue Masoner gets a prescription delivered by mail, but her issue has been that her mail-order...
Kansas City woman wonders who is signing for her medication deliveries