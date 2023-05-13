Aging & Style
16-year-old still missing, family concerned due to daily medical needs

KCPD is searching for 16-year-old Lyric Crompton, last seen in the area of Bannister and Hardy Ave, KCMO on Friday around 7:30 a.m.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD is searching for 16-year-old Lyric Crompton, last seen in the area of Bannister and Hardy Ave, KCMO on Friday around 7:30 a.m.

Crompton is a black female, about five foot tall and 115 pounds. Crompton has black hair and brown eyes and was seen wearing a white tee shirt, white jeans and a pair of multi-colored Puma tennis shoes.

According to the police report, Crompton needs daily medication and medical care.

Crompton’s family is very concerned for her well-being.

If you see her or have any information, please call 911 or contact the KCPD Missing Person/Homicide Section at 816-234-5043, immediately.

