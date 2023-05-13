16-year-old, Lyric Crompton, found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Sheriff’s department confirms that Lyric Crompton has been located safely.

KCPD was searching for 16-year-old Lyric Crompton, last seen in the area of Bannister and Hardy Ave, KCMO on Friday, May 12, around 7:30 a.m.

Crompton is a black female, about five foot tall and 115 pounds. Crompton has black hair and brown eyes and was seen wearing a white tee shirt, white jeans and a pair of multi-colored Puma tennis shoes.

According to the police report, Crompton needs daily medication and medical care.

Crompton’s family was very concerned for her well-being.

