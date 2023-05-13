Aging & Style
1 teen left dead after overnight shooting in Lee’s Summit

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Lee’s Summit Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting of an 18-year-old male.

At 1:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in 2300 block of south east King Street after a report was made of shots fired.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a single victim, an 18-year-old male, inside the home who was deceased from a gunshot wound.

The victim was inside the home at the time of the shooting with a small group of friends. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Detectives are currently working to interview all persons and determine how the victim was killed. There are currently no suspects at large in the case and no suspects being held in custody.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office for review.

