Women, teen killed in Thursday morning crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman and a teenager were killed in a crash in Jackson County Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the driver of a 2004 Honda Accord crossed the center line of Blue Ridge Boulevard near 72nd Street and was struck by a 2010 Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Accord, 35-year-old Crystle Brown of Belton, Missouri, was killed in the crash along with 18-year-old Zeraieh Bland. MSHP reports said Bland was a passenger in the Honda and both she and Brown were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. MSHP said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries were reported for the 21-year-old male driver of the Charger.

The Raytown Police Department responded to the scene and assisted MSHP troopers.

