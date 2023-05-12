Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Women, teen killed in Thursday morning crash in Jackson County

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman and a teenager were killed in a crash in Jackson County Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the driver of a 2004 Honda Accord crossed the center line of Blue Ridge Boulevard near 72nd Street and was struck by a 2010 Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Accord, 35-year-old Crystle Brown of Belton, Missouri, was killed in the crash along with 18-year-old Zeraieh Bland. MSHP reports said Bland was a passenger in the Honda and both she and Brown were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. MSHP said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries were reported for the 21-year-old male driver of the Charger.

The Raytown Police Department responded to the scene and assisted MSHP troopers.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zambezi Zinger
Worlds of Fun announces opening date for new edition of Zambezi Zinger
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCPD locates missing teen mother and baby
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the...
Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in season-opener
Not many achieve perfection, especially when it comes to the ACT. However, two students from...
2 students from different Olathe schools get perfect ACT score

Latest News

Throughout the day, a strong, warm southerly flow will bring the wind up between 10 mph and 15...
FORECAST: Severe weather threat moving in Friday evening
FORECAST: Severe weather threat moving in Friday evening
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the...
Red Friday for Chiefs Kingdom: Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m.
Raytown students win Battle of the Brains
Raytown students win grand prize in Battle of the Brains