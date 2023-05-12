Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Starving horses rescued in rural Missouri

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Four starving horses are receiving care after The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) conducted a rescue from the rural property of an owner in Fair Grove, Missouri late Thursday.

The HSMO reported the rescued horses are all mares in similar condition, all emaciated with overgrown hooves and external parasites. The rescue was conducted in conjunction with the Greene County Sherriff’s Office, which served a warrant to the property’s owner and placed the horses in HSMO’s care and keeping.

The horses were brought to HSMO’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, Missouri to begin rehabilitation Thursday night.

A deposition is currently scheduled for May 31st to determine if HSMO will gain formal custody of the horses. If HSMO gains custody, and the horses have been successfully rehabilitated, Longmeadow expects to make them available for adoption. However, due to the severity of their condition, the timeline for this is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zambezi Zinger
Worlds of Fun announces opening date for new edition of Zambezi Zinger
Storm clouds approach Ottawa, Kansas, on May 9, 2023.
FORECAST: Severe weather threat moving in Friday evening
A semi caught fire on southbound I-49 Wednesday afternoon, halting traffic.
Southbound I-49 closes between Raymore and Peculiar
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCPD locates missing teen mother and baby
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the...
Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in season-opener

Latest News

Four starving horses are receiving care
Starving horses rescued in rural Missouri
Raytown students win Battle of the Brains
Raytown students who won grand prize in Battle of the Brains see their work realized
Trace Adkins will perform at Legends Fields on Saturday, May 13.
Country Roots music festival coming to Legends Field this weekend
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes to appear in person, witnesses virtually at next court hearing