Starving horses rescued in rural Missouri

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Four starving horses are receiving care after The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) conducted a rescue from the rural property of an owner in Fair Grove, Missouri late Thursday.

The HSMO reported the rescued horses are all mares in similar condition, all emaciated with overgrown hooves and external parasites. The rescue was conducted in conjunction with the Greene County Sherriff’s Office, which served a warrant to the property’s owner and placed the horses in HSMO’s care and keeping.

The horses were brought to HSMO’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, Missouri to begin rehabilitation Thursday night.

A deposition is currently scheduled for May 31st to determine if HSMO will gain formal custody of the horses. If HSMO gains custody, and the horses have been successfully rehabilitated, Longmeadow expects to make them available for adoption. However, due to the severity of their condition, the timeline for this is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.